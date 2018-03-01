Hospital roof tiles have been blown off as extreme weather continues to batter Scotland.
Panels flew off Princess Royal Maternity in Glasgow on Thursday, with blizzard-like conditions hitting the city.
Assessments are being carried out on site and work is being done to make the area safe.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said no one had been injured in the incident.
The health board is among a number to cancel all non-essential operations and outpatient appointments because of the severe weather.
An amber warning for snow is place across much of Scotland until 10am on Friday, with a yellow alert continuing over the coming days.
