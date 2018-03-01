Hospital roof tiles have been blown off as extreme weather continues to batter Scotland.

Panels flew off Princess Royal Maternity in Glasgow on Thursday, with blizzard-like conditions hitting the city.

Warning Potential Dangerous Building Royal Infirmary ⚠️ Please be careful around Glasgow Royal Infirmary as I am hearing reports that part of the roof has sustained some serious damage. In and around Alexandra Parade & Wishart Street please be careful. pic.twitter.com/cIGSss1cU1 — Allan Casey (@AllanCasey89) March 1, 2018

Assessments are being carried out on site and work is being done to make the area safe.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said no one had been injured in the incident.

A number of panels have become dislodged from the roof of the princess royal maternity. Our estates team are on site assessing the damage & making the surrounding area safe.No-one was injured in the incident and patient care has not been disrupted. — NHSGGC (@NHSGGC) March 1, 2018

The health board is among a number to cancel all non-essential operations and outpatient appointments because of the severe weather.

An amber warning for snow is place across much of Scotland until 10am on Friday, with a yellow alert continuing over the coming days.