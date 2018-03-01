A US resident charged with mailing cyanide to a suicidal man in the UK is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Sidney Kilmartin, from Windham in Maine, was found guilty in 2016 of mailing injurious articles resulting in death and witness tampering.

A spokesman for US federal prosecutors in Maine said his sentencing is set for April 27 in Portland, but that date could change.

Investigators said Kilmartin advertised and mailed a substance he said was cyanide to several suicidal people. The substance was actually Epsom salt.

But authorities said Kilmartin later sent the real thing to Andrew Denton, who used it to kill himself and that Kilmartin did not want Mr Denton to report his fraud.

Kilmartin had denied the charges of witness tampering and mailing injurious articles, but pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud.