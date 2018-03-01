A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the death of a 17-year-old boy in east London, bringing the total number of people arrested to four.

Lord Promise Nkenda – known as Promise – was found with stab wounds on Goldwing Close, Canning Town, shortly after 8pm on Wednesday February 14.

He was pronounced dead at the scene about half an hour later.

Police close to the scene in Goldwing Close, Canning Town (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested on Saturday February 17 and were later charged with murder and robbery. They have been remanded into custody.

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday February 19 and was later bailed to a date in mid-March.

The 14-year-old, who was arrested on Thursday, will appear at Stratford Youth Court on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Homicide and Major Crime Command incident room on 020 8345 3775 or via 101 quoting reference 8884/14 Feb, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.