Giant waves crash over Souter Lighthouse in South Shields (Owen Humphreys/PA) 0 comments Landlord Angus Wharton clears snow outside the Ye Olde Black Ladd pub in Shaw, Greater Manchester Danny Lawson(/PA) The Severn Bridge is empty of cars and down to one lane in both directions (Ben Birchall/PA) A hungry fieldfare tucks into an apple in a garden near Farnham, Surrey (David Wilcock/PA) Pedestrians in St George’s Park, Bristol, where a blanket of snow covered the city overnight (Ben Birchall/PA ) A cyclist rides over an empty, but fully open, Clifton Suspension Bridge (Ben Birchall/PA) A cyclist pushes his bicycle in snow through Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA) A woman man walks along a snow-covered road in Drumcondra, Dublin as the severe weather continues (Brian Lawless/PA) Canal boats are frozen into position in Birmingham’s canal system (Simon Cooper/PA) A man clears snow near Blackstone Edge in the Pennines (Danny Lawson/PA) Adam Suthers digs out a car stuck in the snow in Ripponden, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) Swans on the Royal Canal in Drumcondra, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) 0 comments
Comments