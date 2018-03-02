Winter weather March 2nd 2018Landlord Angus Wharton clears snow outside the Ye Olde Black Ladd pub in Shaw, Greater Manchester Danny Lawson(/PA)
Winter weather March 2nd 2018The Severn Bridge is empty of cars and down to one lane in both directions (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather March 2nd 2018A hungry fieldfare tucks into an apple in a garden near Farnham, Surrey (David Wilcock/PA)
Winter weather March 2nd 2018Pedestrians in St George’s Park, Bristol, where a blanket of snow covered the city overnight (Ben Birchall/PA )
Winter weather March 2nd 2018A cyclist rides over an empty, but fully open, Clifton Suspension Bridge (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather March 2nd 2018A cyclist pushes his bicycle in snow through Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather March 2nd 2018A woman man walks along a snow-covered road in Drumcondra, Dublin as the severe weather continues (Brian Lawless/PA)
Winter weather March 2nd 2018Canal boats are frozen into position in Birmingham’s canal system (Simon Cooper/PA)
Winter weather March 2nd 2018A man clears snow near Blackstone Edge in the Pennines (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather March 2nd 2018Adam Suthers digs out a car stuck in the snow in Ripponden, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather March 2nd 2018Swans on the Royal Canal in Drumcondra, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)