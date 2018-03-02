Two hundred extra police officers are to patrol Athens as anarchist groups continue a campaign of attacks in support of a jailed bombing suspect accused of wounding former prime minister Lucas Papademos.
The 70-year-old Mr Papademos was seriously injured last year when he opened a parcel bomb in his car.
A 29-year-old man accused of mailing the parcel is on a hunger and thirst strike to protest over his transfer from an Athens prison to a jail in a town in central Greece. The suspect is currently in hospital.
More than a dozen youths carrying hammers and iron bars attacked shops in central Athens on Friday, damaging several storefronts.
It is the second such attack on a commercial street this week. No-one was injured in either incident.
