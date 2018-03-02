Four skiers have been killed and another is missing after an avalanche in the southern Alps, French authorities said.

Another skier was injured following the incident in Entraunes, near the Italian border.

During a visit to the southern city of Nice, French prime minister Edouard Philippe told reporters that rescue operations are still ongoing.

Local media said the skiers, including a guide, were off-trail in a remote area of the Mercantour national park.

French authorities had warned against a high risk of avalanche in the Alps following heavy snowfall in recent days.