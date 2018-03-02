Police have charged former youth football coach and scout ‘Kit’ Carson with the sexual abuse of 11 boys under the age of 16 between 1978 and 2009.

Michael “Kit” Carson, 74, has worked at Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

Cambridgeshire Police said Carson has been charged with 11 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged offences involve 11 victims, all boys who were under the age of 16.

The former coach was arrested last year as part of the investigation into historical child sex abuse in football, and was charged on Friday after answering bail.

Carson, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, has been bailed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on April 17.

According to his football consultancy’s website, which has now been taken down, Carson has coached a host of leading players.

He worked at Norwich as a youth coach between 1983 and 1993, before moving to Peterborough to run their youth academy until 2001.

He then spent five years at Cambridge as their head of talent development.

More recently, Carson has worked at non-league Histon in Cambridgeshire and been a football scout in Finland.

According to his LinkedIn page, he has also written two coaching manuals.