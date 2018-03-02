Police said two people have been shot dead at a hall of residence at Central Michigan University.

Officers believe the shooting of two people who are not students “started from a domestic situation”. Investigators are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The school is urging students to take shelter. It also said no other injuries have been reported.

The school posted an alert on its Facebook page about shots being fired at the campus hall of residence. Friday is the last day of classes before the spring break.