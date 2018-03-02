A murder victim had been in another altercation before he was killed, according to police.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the death of James Watt, who was was found dead in his flat on Copland Quadrant, Ibrox, Glasgow, on Friday February 23.

The 40-year-old had been in Brighton Place at about 1pm and was involved in another altercation with a man on Clynder Street before then.

MURDER INQUIRY – IBROXDetectives continue to conduct enquiries following the murder of 40 year-old James Watt in… Posted by Greater Glasgow Police Division on Friday, March 2, 2018

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Chow said: “We are grateful for the information we have received regarding James’ movements, however we believe there is still information out there which could assist us in our investigation.

“It’s possible people think we have everything we need, but that is not the case and I’m appealing to members of the local community to get in touch with us.

“Don’t dismiss what you know as insignificant, let us be the judge of that and please do pass the details on.

“Your information could be the vital link we need to find whoever is responsible for this murder.”

Officers continue to examine CCTV footage from the surrounding areas for information which could assist enquiries.

Police appealed for a man who was seen with the murder victim to contact them.

However, the man has yet to come forward and detectives are urging him to contact them.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins, aged 25-34 and clean shaven with short dirty fair hair.

He was wearing a Pringle-style long-sleeved jumper which was light blue or grey in colour with diamonds on the front and dark coloured trousers.

Officers asked anyone with information is asked to call the major investigation team at Osprey House via 101, quoting incident number 4468 of Friday, February 23 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.