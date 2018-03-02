The body of a woman has been found during the search for a missing hillwalker.

Police and mountain rescuers had been searching the Ochil Hills for Alison Fox after the 51-year-old from Alloa, Clackmannanshire, became lost in the hills near Menstrie on Thursday.

Alison Fox went out walking on Thursday near Menstrie (Police Scotland/PA)

The body was recovered near Dunyat Farm at around 2.15pm on Friday, police in Forth Valley confirmed.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, officers said.

A spokesman said: “No formal identification has taken place at this time, however Alison’s family are being informed.”