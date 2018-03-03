Police searching for a teenager who went missing in sub-zero temperatures have found a body.

Charlie Pope, 19, from West Didsbury, was last seen in Manchester city centre early on Thursday more than two hours after leaving a club.

He had left the Zombie Shack in New Wakefield Street at about 2.30am and was later spotted in Whitworth Street at 4.50am.

Body found during search for missing teenager Charlie Pope: pic.twitter.com/2OVAMFfNCG — G M Police (@gmpolice) March 3, 2018

On Friday, an underwater search team was deployed at the canal just off Whitworth Street West and shortly after 3.40pm a body was discovered.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Although formal ID is yet to take place, it is believed to be Charlie Pope.

“His family have been informed and are being provided with support from specially trained officers at this tragic time.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be passed to the coroner.”