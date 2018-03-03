The world’s last male northern white rhino has surprised his keepers by getting up and walking around.

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya said on Twitter that the rhino, named Sudan, moved during the night and took a “delicious mud bath” after rain fell.

The conservancy says Sudan is resting again and will be attended by veterinarians throughout the day.

Today is #WorldWildlifeDay, and we have been overwhelmed by the messages of concern, touching tributes and well wishes for Sudan. It has been a tough couple of days for us here at Ol Pejeta but your encouragement has kept us (and Sudan) going. pic.twitter.com/nVltnEK19e — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) March 3, 2018

Ol Pejeta previously said Sudan’s health was in decline and that it does not want the 45-year-old rhino to suffer “unnecessarily”, a possible indication that vets might put him to sleep if there is no hope of recovery from an infection on his back right leg.

The last two female northern white rhinos are also at Ol Pejeta.

There are roughly 20,000 southern white rhinos in Africa.