One lucky Briton could scoop a £5.1 million jackpot on Wednesday after no one won the Saturday night draw.

No one picked the winning numbers of 15, 50, 19, 29, 42 and 20.

But two players scooped £36,350 by picking five of the winning numbers plus the bonus ball of 36.

Some 45 ticket holders won £1,700 by picking five winning numbers and 3,756 people pocketed £131 by picking four numbers.

There was a £25 prize for 59,830 for players who matched three of the six winning numbers, while 1,028,862 can look forward to a free Lotto Lucky Dip entry after picking two.

A £1 million prize was won by the ticket with the Millionaire Raffle code AQUA 8535 8952 while 20 tickets each won £20,000 in the raffle draw.

Draw machine Arthur and set of balls three were used.

No one won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks draw which uses the same numbers, but one player won £13,000 by matching four out of five.

Nobody won the top prize in the Thunderball draw where the numbers were 24, 32, 34, 15, 19 and the Thunderball was 03.