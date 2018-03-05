Trade wars, Carillion and tributes to Sir Roger Bannister are among the stories making the headlines on Monday’s front pages.

The Times leads with Theresa May relaying her fears about a trade war to US President Donald Trump, after the latter announced his country would impose duties on imported steel and aluminium.

Monday's TIMES: May tells Trump not to launch trade war #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/tgtcRCuQtd — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 4, 2018

The Daily Telegraph runs with a story about false abuse claims against Iraq war veterans – claiming detectives flagged up suspected fraudulent claims.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Iraq inquiry detectives blew whistle over 'fraud' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/4xkSkAwg6W — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 4, 2018

Carillion leads the Guardian, who report the Government knew of a plan which could have “salvaged” millions from the doomed company.

Guardian front page, Monday 5 March 2018: Carillion: lost chance to salvage millions pic.twitter.com/IcRu4k45KW — The Guardian (@guardian) March 4, 2018

The Financial Times looks at the ongoing trade tariffs debacle, reporting there will be no exemptions from the duties – and that Europe is “preparing retaliation”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, London edition, Monday 5 Marchhttps://t.co/iW1RbG9yhC pic.twitter.com/4l1kTM1E4h — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 4, 2018

Housing takes the front of the Metro, who report that councils which fail to meet need for housing in their areas will be “ordered” to allow building.

Cornish pasties is the main story in the i, who report that American lobbyists want to see the geographical protection afforded to the savoury treat withdrawn.

Monday's i front page: Push to sell US 'Cornish pasties' in UK #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/F89nVfDAZ9 — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 4, 2018

The Daily Mirror carries a picture of Sir Roger Bannister completing his sub-four minute mile, alongside a story claiming a woman who was jailed for selling NHS goods back to the health service was given another job in the sector after her release.

The Sun carries a story about Sir Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky who are accused of crossing an “ethical line” in their use of a powerful drug to prepare for races.

Tomorrow's front page: Cycling legend Sir Bradley Wiggins 'given drugs to enchance performance – not just to treat asthma' https://t.co/5hEJ63FFSe pic.twitter.com/2euETkLMoD — The Sun (@TheSun) March 5, 2018

The Daily Mail leads on warnings about water – with millions told to ration their use in the wake of the thaw.

The Daily Express says millions of people “face poverty” in retirement after failing to get tax advice when dipping into their pension pot.

And the latest developments on Coronation Street lead the Daily Star, with Fiz set to return to the soap.