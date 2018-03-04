Projections from Italy’s election indicate that the populist 5-Star Movement was the top party but has not received the majority it would need to govern alone.

RAI State TV’s first projections with 7% of the vote counted early Monday showed the 5-Star Movement with 31.8% of the vote.

Seconda proiezione… Posted by Luigi Di Maio on Sunday, March 4, 2018

The projection did not look at how coalitions fared in Sunday’s election.

The anti-immigrant, eurosceptic League had 15.9% of the vote and its coalition partner, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, came in at 14.2%.

The Democratic Party, which is leading the current government, had just 19.6%.

A top leader of Italy’s 5-Star Movement said if exit poll data prove accurate, it is an election “triumph” for the populist force.

Alessandro Di Battista, addressing 5-Star supporters early on Monday, exulted over indications the anti-establishment movement was the leading party in Italy’s election for Parliament.

But the support indicated by a RAI state TV exit poll is far short of the absolute majority needed to form Italy’s next government.

The 5-Star Movement has officially vowed not to join any post-election coalitions.

But Mr Di Battista welcomed other parties to come talk as long as they use 5-Star “methods” of “transparency” and “correctness” in political conduct.

One possible partner is the League led by Matteo Salvini.

He is duelling with ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi for leadership of the centre-right bloc that early projections had as the largest bloc in the new Parliament.

An RAI exit poll gave the centre-right coalition of which the League and Forza Italia are part a slight edge over the 5-Star Movement.