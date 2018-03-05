Rail passengers recovering from a week of freezing temperatures were taken on a trip to a warmer climate as they returned to work on Monday morning.

Commuters travelling from Oxford to London were handed virtual reality headsets, which transported them to Australia.

The gadgets enabled Chiltern Railways passengers to swim with whale sharks, interact with quokka – a type of small marsupial – and cycle on a nature reserve.

Is this the future of our commute? @chilternrailways passengers got to try out virtual reality headsets this morning transporting them to Western Australia! We've partnered with @WestAustralia to celebrate the first ever nonstop flights from UK to Perth. pic.twitter.com/oxaT2b2KIC — Chiltern Railways (@chilternrailway) March 5, 2018

The experience was commissioned by Tourism Western Australia to mark the launch of non-stop flights between the UK and Australia.

Qantas will fly direct between London Heathrow and Perth from March 25.