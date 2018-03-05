The military is being called in to take emergency supplies to “extremely isolated” parts of Cumbria after severe weather wreaked havoc across the area.
The county council said areas including Fellside, South Stainmore and Alston had been cut off for five days – and would remain so for another 48 hours – after heavy snowfall and slow progress in clearing the roads.
A Chinook helicopter has been brought in to drop supplies, including food, coal and logs for heating and electrical heating appliances.
Stewart Young, leader of Cumbria County Council, said: “We have some communities who have now been stranded for five days and we have to do all we can to ensure that they are safe and well.
“Despite our very best efforts and our crews working day and night we are experiencing ongoing significant challenges in accessing some of our communities.
“The depth of snow and the challenging nature of the terrain is making progress on clearing roads exceptionally slow.”
A yellow weather warning for ice issued by the Met Office is in place for areas including Cumbria until 11am on Monday.
Homeowners watch over a snowblower as it clears the road which leads to a small Hamlet that has been blocked since Thursday at Parkhead near Kirkoswald.
