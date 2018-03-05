Relatives of a man who died after being found seriously injured in a Midlothian street have paid tribute to him.

John Lynch, 41, from Rosewell, was found in Woodburn Road, Dalkeith, on Saturday and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

John Lynch died after being found injured in Dalkeith (Police Scotland/PA)

In a statement released via police, his family said: “John was much loved by all of his family and will be dearly missed.”

Police have charged a 45-year-old man with murder and he was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.