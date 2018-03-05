Relatives of a man who died after being found seriously injured in a Midlothian street have paid tribute to him.
John Lynch, 41, from Rosewell, was found in Woodburn Road, Dalkeith, on Saturday and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released via police, his family said: “John was much loved by all of his family and will be dearly missed.”
Police have charged a 45-year-old man with murder and he was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Comments are closed on this article.