A family court judge has decided that a little girl is at risk of being subjected to genital mutilation because her mother’s maternal instinct has been overridden by religious and cultural pressure.

Judge Robert Jordan has made the youngster, who will turn two this summer, the subject of an order aimed at stopping her being subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM).

Council social services bosses with welfare responsibility had asked the judge to make the toddler the subject of an FGM protection order.

The judge, who is based in Manchester, has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling following a private family court hearing.

He has not named anyone involved but indicated that the family had their origins in India.

Parents can be barred from taking children abroad and passports can be seized under an FGM protection order (Steve Parsons/PA)

Social workers said the youngster’s three sisters had been taken to India so that FGM could be carried out on them.

The judge made an order after concluding that the little girl was also at risk and needed protecting.

He described FGM as “utterly unacceptable” and a “gross abuse of human rights” and said the little girl’s mother had “facilitated” the mutilation of her three older daughters.

“The effect of the cultural pressure overrode the mother’s maternal instinct,” he said.

“As a consequence of religious and cultural pressure the mother facilitated the mutilation of her children.”

He added: “That cultural pressure still exists in their country of origin – and undoubtedly in this country.”

Social workers told the judge that all four children had been made the subject of separate child protection plans.

FGM protection orders came into force about three years ago and give police and local authorities power to intervene to stop mutilation.

Parents can be barred from taking children abroad and passports can be seized.

A breach of an FGM order is a criminal offence.