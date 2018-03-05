Three boys accused of stabbing a teenager to death following a party in Kensington will go on trial in the summer.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of Lewis Blackman.

Blackman, 19, from Camden, north London, was allegedly chased down by a large group of youths in the early hours of February 18 following a fracas at a party.

The three youths appeared at the Old Bailey (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He was found at around 3.20am in Logan Place, in Earls Court, west London, by police officers who had been called to investigate the disturbance nearby.

He died at the scene from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

During a short court hearing, the defendants, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, confirmed their names.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC set a plea and case management hearing for May 21 and a trial lasting up to four weeks from August 13.

All three youths were remanded into custody.