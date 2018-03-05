Bill Cosby has appeared in court for the start of a pre-trial hearing in his sexual assault case.

The 80-year-old comedian entered a suburban Philadelphia courtroom on the arm of his spokesman.

Cosby’s lawyers are trying to prevent dozens of accusers from giving evidence at his April 2 sexual assault retrial. Prosecutors want to call as many as 19 women to the witness box in an attempt to show Cosby engaged in a five-decade pattern of drugging and harming women.

Cosby is charged with assaulting a former Temple University women’s basketball administrator at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

Monday’s hearing comes less than two weeks after the death of his 44-year-old daughter from kidney disease.