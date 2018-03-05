The first ever parliamentary debate to be broadcast with simultaneous live interpretation in British Sign Language has started.
MPs are debating a petition that calls for British Sign Language to be made part of the national curriculum.
The petition has attracted more than 31,000 signatures and is the subject of a Westminster Hall debate led by Labour MP Liz Twist (Blaydon).
At the start of the debate a number of MPs highlighted The Silent Child, the Oscar-winning British short film which stars a six-year-old deaf girl.
In its response to the petition the Government said it had no plans to change the current national curriculum for schools.
