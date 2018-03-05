A hospital was forced to close its A&E department due to computer network issues.

Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) trust declared a “major incident” at Addenbrooke’s on Monday afternoon.

Patients were urged to choose alternatives while the A&E was closed and the advice continued after the issue was resolved.

We have declared a major incident due to network issues. Our A&E is currently closed so please help us by choosing alternatives where possible so we can prioritise our very sick patients. — CUH (@CUH_NHS) March 5, 2018

A CUH statement said: “Cambridge University Hospitals can confirm computer network issues have now been resolved.

“However, patients are advised that our Accident and Emergency department is still extremely busy and as a consequence we remain in major incident.

“CUH would like to thank patients and staff for their support during this incident.”