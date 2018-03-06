AMT Coffee has become the first coffee retailer to be accredited with a fair tax mark mark showing how it is transparent in its payment of corporation tax.

The independent British company, which joins other accredited firms including the Co-op and Lush Cosmetics, has provided information on its economic activity and taxes in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Alistair McCallum-Toppin, managing director of AMT Coffee, said: “AMT Coffee was the first national coffee company to support Fairtrade, and I’m delighted that we are now the first coffee retailer to offer customers a Fair Tax choice across our quality coffee bars nationwide.

“Consumers are becoming much more discerning, especially when it comes to the ethics of a company. They want their brands to reflect their own ethical stances.

“The strength of feeling on companies paying their fair share of tax has really gained momentum over the last few years and the Fair Tax Mark allows us to respond to this overwhelming demand for clarity with our customers.”

Paul Monaghan, chief executive of the Fair Tax Mark, said: “Consumers are rightly angry when they hear of multinational coffee shops paying little or no corporation tax in the UK – sometimes year after year after year.

“AMT Coffee do not make use of tax havens or abusive tax avoidance schemes, and would appear to be a natural fit for public sector procurers who want to ensure that taxpayers’ monies actively support tax justice.”