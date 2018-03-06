A murder investigation has been launched after a young man was stabbed to death in a “sustained attack” in south London.

The 20-year-old was found injured in Albert Road, Croydon, on Monday evening and died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said the alarm was raised at about 5pm, when the area would have been busy with commuters.

Detective Inspector Tom Dahri said: “A young man has been murdered and we are doing everything we can to catch those involved.

“This sustained attack happened at rush hour when a lot of people would have been walking or driving home through the area.

“I would appeal for anyone who saw anything to call us and help us build a clearer picture of what took place.

“Local CCTV footage is being retrieved and examined by my team.”

Investigators remained at the scene late on Monday night as officers informed the victim’s next-of-kin.

So far no-one has been arrested in connection with the killing, the force said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at the incident room on 0208 721 4961.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet police via @MetCC.