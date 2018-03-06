Police have urged potential informants to “look to their conscience” as they try to solve an attempted murder almost a decade on from the attack.

A woman was shot while working alone in an office in Glasgow’s Chinatown on May 21 2008.

The then 47-year-old financial adviser was found seriously injured in the New City Road property at 2.40pm – thought to be 40 minutes after she was targeted.

She was taken by ambulance to hospital where she was found to be suffering from gunshot injuries, before being released after treatment.

Officers believe “misplaced loyalty or fear of reprisal” could be behind the wall of silence they have been met with during their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Although over nine years has passed since this incident, all new lines of enquiry will be vigorously pursued and we would urge anyone who hold information that may assist this attempted murder investigation to now come forward to police.

“I am convinced that someone has information regarding who is responsible for this attempted murder and for some reason has not yet come forward to police. This may be due to misplaced loyalty or fear of reprisal.

“I would ask anyone in that position to look to their conscience and consider the anguish that the victim has gone through these past nine years.

“Please do the right thing and come forward. Any information you give can be treated in confidence and those with concerns can also phone Crimestoppers.”

Despite extensive enquiries, numerous media appeals and also an artist’s impression of a man seen in the area at the time, officers have yet to trace the person responsible.

Officers urged anyone with information to contact city centre police office through 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.