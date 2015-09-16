A hospital has been forced to cancel non-urgent operations due to computer network issues on a second day of disruption.

Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation Trust closed its A&E department at Addenbrooke’s on Monday.

The hospital said computer network issues were resolved the same day and the A&E was re-opened, but issues on Tuesday have resulted in further disruption affecting non-urgent operations.

🚨We are currently experiencing significant issues with our computer network systems.🚨 1/5 — CUH (@CUH_NHS) March 6, 2018

Emergency surgery is continuing but elective operations have been cancelled, and people have been advised not to attend A&E “unless absolutely necessary”.

A CUH statement issued on Tuesday said: “Cambridge University Hospitals is currently experiencing significant issues with its computer network systems.

“As always, patient safety remains our top priority and ambulances are diverting to alternative regional hospitals.

“The public is asked not to attend A&E unless absolutely necessary. Call NHS 111 for advice, 999 in an emergency.

“Technical experts are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible and staff are working to a well-versed business continuity plan.

“Although emergency surgery continues, elective operations have been cancelled.

“Outpatients should assume that appointments are going ahead unless advised otherwise by the hospital.”