A hospital was forced to cancel non-urgent operations on a second day of IT problems, as the NHS trust continues to “monitor the situation”.

Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation Trust closed its A&E department at Addenbrooke’s on Monday due to computer network issues.

The hospital said this was resolved the same day and the A&E was re-opened, but further issues on Tuesday resulted in further disruption affecting non-urgent operations.

🚨We are currently experiencing significant issues with our computer network systems.🚨 1/5 — CUH (@CUH_NHS) March 6, 2018

Ambulances were diverted to alternative regional hospitals until the issue was fixed, and people were urged not to attend A&E “unless absolutely necessary”.

A CUH statement issued on Tuesday afternoon said: “The computer network system at Cambridge University Hospitals is back up and running, although the trust continues to work closely with its suppliers to monitor the situation.

“Ambulances are no longer being diverted to alternative regional hospitals and we would like to thank our health partners, staff and patients for their support.

“The public is advised that the Accident and Emergency department remains extremely busy and elective surgery is cancelled for the day as the hospital gets back to normal.

“Outpatients should assume that appointments are going ahead unless advised otherwise.”