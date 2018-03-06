Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros has rejected claims by Slovakia’s prime minister that he is involved in an attempt to destabilise the government.

Prime minister Robert Fico said on Monday that Mr Soros influenced President Andrej Kiska at a meeting last September.

Mr Fico said Mr Soros has played a part in the president’s calls for changes in the government or early elections to resolve the country’s political crisis following the recent killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova.

A silent protest march in memory of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova (AP/Bundas Engler)

Soros spokesman Michael Vachon said: “Mr Soros played no role in President Kiska’s recent speech nor in recent demonstrations in Slovakia.”

Mr Vachon said their meeting, attended by some aides, was about how to help better integrate the Roma community in Slovakia.