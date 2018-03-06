The Prince of Wales was joined by a host of celebrities at a special awards ceremony recognising special young people in Britain.
The Prince’s Trust Awards are held in honour of those who have overcome issues such as abuse, drug addiction, homelessness and depression and have gone on to have successful lives.
Among the guests at the London Palladium were actors Tom Hardy and Bryan Cranston, footballer Thierry Henry, actresses Olivia Colman and Helen McCrory, and singers Cheryl and Sir Tom Jones.
