Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf has quit as an LGBT adviser to the Labour Party just a week after taking up the post.

In a statement posted on her Twitter feed, she blamed the “endless attacks” on her character in the press, saying she did not want to be a “distraction”.

Bergdorf was among a group of around 20 activists appointed to a board set up to advise shadow women and equality minister Dawn Butler.

I won't let this continue to be a distraction or stand in the way of the LGBT+ panel's success. pic.twitter.com/O89Uz4CmS9 — Munroe Bergdorf 🌹🌹 (@MunroeBergdorf) March 6, 2018

However she came under fire from Tory MPs over past comments – including a claim that “all white people” are racist which had led to her being sacked by cosmetics giant, L’Oreal Paris.

In her statement Bergdorf said: “This is a decision that I’ve had to make due to endless attacks on my character by the conservative right wing press and relentless online abuse.

“I refuse to be painted as a villain or used as a pawn in the press’ efforts, especially those at The Daily Mail, to discredit the Labour Party and push their transphobic rightist agendas.

“I wanted my appointment to be something positive and exciting for the community, but instead it has been blown out of all proportion.”

She added: “I will not allow myself to be centred in this negative narrative, but more importantly I don’t want to stand in the way of the board serving as a positive catalyst for change within the UK’s LGBT communities.”