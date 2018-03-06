A seventh suspect has been arrested in connection with last month’s explosion which destroyed a building in Leicester, killing five people.

Police said a man aged in his 30s, from the East Midlands, was in police custody awaiting questioning after being arrested on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of manslaughter.

In a statement confirming details of the arrest, officers appealed for help from any witnesses with a dashcam who were driving towards Leicester city centre on the A47 between 5.30pm and 7.15pm on Sunday February 25.

A shop and a two-storey flat were destroyed by an explosion which occurred at about 7pm.

Appealing for drivers to come forward, Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Keen said: “There is an extensive investigation going into the explosion and we need help from the public who may have vital information.

“Were you travelling on the A47 towards the city on Sunday between 5.30pm and 7.15pm? Any footage on your dash cam may be vital, no matter how insignificant you may think it is.

“Contact us and let us make that decision. Any information may be key.”

Three men appeared in court on Monday charged with the manslaughter of the five people who died.

Arkan Ali, 37, Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Aram Kurd, 33, also face a separate count of arson with intent to endanger life. They have yet to enter pleas and are due back in court on April 3.

The other men have been released by police pending further investigations.