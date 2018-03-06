A 47-year-old man has been charged with stealing Frances McDormand’s Academy Award.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said that Terry Bryant was charged with stealing the statuette McDormand won for Best Actress from the official Oscars after-party in Hollywood on Sunday. Bryant could get three years in jail.

Video captured by The Associated Press apparently shows Bryant walking with the statuette out of the party, the Governors Ball, and holding it up proudly to photographers and gawkers waiting outside.

One photographer followed and confronted him.

Police say Bryant handed back the statuette without a struggle. It was soon returned to McDormand, and Bryant was arrested.

McDormand won the award for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.