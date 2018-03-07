Britain First’s leaders are expected to receive verdicts in their trial for alleged hate crimes.

The far-right group’s leader Paul Golding, 36, is charged with three counts of religiously aggravated harassment while his deputy, Jayda Fransen, 31, is accused of four offences.

Verdicts are due to be handed down at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court, where the pair earlier stood trial, on Wednesday afternoon.

They were arrested in May last year over the alleged distribution of leaflets and posting of online videos during a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, where three Muslim men and a teenager were convicted of rape and jailed.

Fransen allegedly went to the Kent home of one of the defendants, Tamin Rahmani, and shouted racist abuse through the front door.

His pregnant partner Kelli Best said she was alone with their two children, aged three years and 18 months, at the time of the incident on May 9 last year.

On a video played in court, Fransen could be seen banging on the door and shouting: “Come out and face me you disgusting rapist, come on.”

Fransen denied using the phrase “Muslim bastards”, or saying that all Muslims are rapists.

Golding said he was only acting as Fransen’s cameraman, and that it was her campaign.

The pair, of Penge, south east London, deny all charges and verdicts are expected at 2pm.