The Duchess of Cambridge will officially open the new headquarters of children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

Kate will launch the charity’s building in London which will allow more counsellors, teachers and school leaders to be trained and provide a new home for the charity’s research and evaluation teams.

The Duchess will use the visit to learn more about the training provided and research conducted by Place2Be around children’s mental health.

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, has an interest in supporting mothers, teachers and parents in order to ensure children have the best possible start in life.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of @Place2Be, will officially open the charity's new headquarters in London on Wednesday 7th March. pic.twitter.com/jnUpJPByMY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2018

During the visit on Wednesday she will take part in a discussion with mental health professionals, who have completed one of Place2Be’s accredited child counselling qualifications, and school leaders who have participated in the charity’s Mental Health Champions programme.

Kate will also meet staff and pupils from one of the charity’s longstanding partner schools, Albion Primary School in Rotherhithe, where Place2Be has been providing mental health support for pupils, families and staff for 16 years.

And she will join a roundtable meeting with members of Place2Be’s research and evaluation team, and the independent Research Advisory Group, to discuss how the charity uses evidence and research to inform and continuously improve practice.