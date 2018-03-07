The fifth person killed in a huge blast at a mini supermarket has been formally identified as the mother of two teenage boys.

Mary Ragoobeer, 46, died in the same explosion which took the lives of her sons Shane, 18, and 17-year-old Sean on February 25, Leicestershire Police said.

The three had lived in a flat above the store in Hinckley Road, which was completely destroyed in the incident.

Also killed were Shane’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Leah Reek, and shop assistant Viktorija Ljevleva, 22, who is believed to have been working in the store at the time.

Emergency personnel at the scene of the blast in Hinckley Road, Leicester (Aaron Chown/PA)

Inquests into the deaths are due to open at the city coroner’s court on Thursday.

A seventh person was arrested in connection with the blast on Tuesday, as the criminal investigation into what happened continued.

The man, in his 30s and from the East Midlands, was detained on suspicion of manslaughter.

Meanwhile, three men appeared in court on Monday charged with the victims’ manslaughter.

A criminal investigation into the cause of the explosion is continuing (Aaron Chown/PA)

Arkan Ali, 37, Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Aram Kurd, 33, also face a separate count of arson with intent to endanger life.

They have yet to enter pleas and are due back in court on April 3.

The other men have been released by police pending further investigations.