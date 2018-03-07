The couple who provided a home to the Florida school shooting suspect before the Valentine’s Day massacre has given evidence before a grand jury considering formal charges in the case.

James and Kimberly Snead each spent about half an hour in closed-door evidence on Wednesday before the panel.

Their lawyer Jim Lewis says they answered all questions and were fully cooperative.

Mr Lewis says the couple was shocked by what happened and did not foresee 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz doing something like the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and wounded 16.

The Sneads took in Cruz after he briefly lived with a family friend following the death of his mother in November.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and could face the death penalty.