Detectives investigating the murder of a 38-year-old woman have made three arrests.

Sarbjit Kaur was pronounced dead after being found at her home in Rookery Lane, Penn, on Friday February 16.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of asphyxiation.

Two men, aged 42 and 32, and a 39-year-old woman were detained at addresses across Wolverhampton on Tuesday night on suspicion of murder.

BREAKING NEWS: Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of murder of Sarbjit Kaur. Full story: https://t.co/9vpcKWO0EJ pic.twitter.com/Rpl7vofL2Z — WMPBreaking (@WMPBreaking) March 7, 2018

Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, of West Midlands Police, said: “We are determined to establish the truth around the death of Mrs Kaur and these arrests are a significant development in our investigation.

“However, we continue to appeal for anyone with information which may assist us in this investigation to get in touch by calling us on 101.”

Officers have said items are believed to have been taken from the victim’s home, where she is thought to have been attacked.

The interior of the substantial detached property was found in an untidy state and officers have carried out CCTV and house-to-house inquiries.