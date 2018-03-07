An alarm clock which faithfully helped a Carry On star turn up on time for every single film call has sold for £1,100 at auction.
The 1960s Swiza clock belonged to Kenneth Williams, who was in 26 of the 31 films in the comedy series – more than any other actor.
It was expected to fetch between £60 and £100 when it sold alongside three letters written by Williams at Catherine Southon’s auction at Farleigh Golf Course, Surrey, on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the auction house said there was huge interest in the clock and it was bought by a private collector who had been bidding by phone from Gibraltar.
Fan Hester Fernee, 73, of West Wickham, bought the clock at a fundraiser in 1978 in aid of travels planned by Robin Knox-Johnston who had become the first person to perform a single-handed non-stop
circumnavigation of the globe nine years earlier.
Celebrities, including Williams, had donated items to be sold for the cause.
The clock came with a letter from him which said: “This dear old clock has unfailingly wakened me since 1960 for every early film call I’ve had.”
Mrs Fernee then wrote to him and he responded to say: “It’s a good alarm and never let me down and I am a stickler for punctuality.”
She decided to take it to be valued by Ms Southon in January this year because she was downsizing.
