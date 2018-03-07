An alarm clock which faithfully helped a Carry On star turn up on time for every single film call has sold for £1,100 at auction.

The 1960s Swiza clock belonged to Kenneth Williams, who was in 26 of the 31 films in the comedy series – more than any other actor.

It was expected to fetch between £60 and £100 when it sold alongside three letters written by Williams at Catherine Southon’s auction at Farleigh Golf Course, Surrey, on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the auction house said there was huge interest in the clock and it was bought by a private collector who had been bidding by phone from Gibraltar.

Well done to whoever won the Kenneth Williams Clock and letters at auction this afternoon. The much underestimated opening bid was £60-80, while the winning bid was £1,100. A lovely piece of Carry On History! @kcwcompanion @BonaTweetette @CarryOnJoan @BritComSociety pic.twitter.com/6FEJY7VoB6 — Kev Mc (@Kevmc13) March 7, 2018

Fan Hester Fernee, 73, of West Wickham, bought the clock at a fundraiser in 1978 in aid of travels planned by Robin Knox-Johnston who had become the first person to perform a single-handed non-stop

circumnavigation of the globe nine years earlier.

Celebrities, including Williams, had donated items to be sold for the cause.

The clock came with a letter from him which said: “This dear old clock has unfailingly wakened me since 1960 for every early film call I’ve had.”

Mrs Fernee then wrote to him and he responded to say: “It’s a good alarm and never let me down and I am a stickler for punctuality.”

She decided to take it to be valued by Ms Southon in January this year because she was downsizing.