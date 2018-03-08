The latest developments in the suspected poisoning of a Russian double agent make the majority of the front pages – with the papers leading on the development that a policeman is in a critical condition.

The Times reports the officer in a critical condition was the first to come to the aid of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia – as Whitehall sources tell the paper the likelihood of it being a Kremlin-sponsored attack has increased.

The Daily Telegraph carries a striking picture of an officer in protective clothing in Salisbury – as Boris Johnson called the events as “very troubling”.

The Guardian carries a picture of Mr Skripal at a shop before the attempted murder case, alongside a story saying domestic abuse suspects could be banned from contacting their victims.

Brexit leads the Financial Times, as the European Union said the UK must lower its expectations for a deal after leaving the bloc.

The Metro reports a “huge operation” has been launched to find the perpetrators of the poisoning.

The i carries events in Salisbury on its front page, saying Sergei and Yulia Skripal were deliberately targeted.

The Independent reports police and security services are tracking a “network of highly trained assassins” after the nerve agent attack.

The Daily Mirror reports that fury in the UK is growing after the poisoning using nerve gas.

While the Sun reports it is the first time a nerve agent assassination attempt has been made on British soil.

The Daily Mail reports that Prince William will avoid going to the World Cup and a military intelligence chief says Russia could “cripple Britain” with cyber attacks.

Coronation Street’s William Roache leads the Daily Express as the actor talks about the death of his daughter Vanya.

The Daily Star refers to the police officer struck down after coming to the aid of the Russian spy and his daughter as a “hero cop”.