Weather warnings of snow and ice have been issued for many parts of the country overnight.

Forecasters are warning of sleet and snow for upland areas and some lower ground overnight and into Thursday morning in central and northern England and Wales.

The Met Office warning, covering the East Midlands, North West England, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber and Wales is in force from just after midnight until 11am on Thursday.

It warns that some roads and railways are likely to be affected by the conditions, with longer journey times by road and on bus and train services.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland a yellow warning of ice is in force until 9am on Thursday.

It states: “Icy patches are likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“Some longer journey times are possible. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”

The warning covering Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Islands, Strathclyde, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland is in place until 9am.

With temps dropping #subzero in parts of SW Scotland, we’ll have 31 #gritters out on the trunk roads. Please check @trafficscotland for updates pic.twitter.com/C7qt9yKaSV — Scotland TranServ (@ScotTranserv) March 7, 2018

It comes as the country recovers from the impact of the Beast from the East and Storm Emma which brought a deep cold snap and snow and ice last week.

Water companies said they have restored supplies to most customers after days of weather-related problems, which left thousands of homes in southern England without their supply.

UK government ministers have announced a review into how water firms handled last week’s bad weather.

In London, Thames Water issued a fresh apology on Wednesday after a main water pipe in Tooting burst, affecting around 20 properties, most of them commercial, and forcing road diversions.

The company said the burst was not related to the weather.