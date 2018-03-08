Spanish women are marking International Women’s Day with the first-ever full-day strike and dozens of protests across the country against the wage gap and gender violence.

Under the slogan If We stop, The World Stops, women working both in and outside their homes, unpaid caregivers and students were called to join the 24-hour strike by the March 8 Commission.

The movement is a platform of feminist organisations that also demands equal opportunities for working women.

Young demonstrators during a female general strike to commemorate International Women’s Day, in Pamplona, northern Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

CCOO and UGT, two of the main workers’ unions in Spain, called for morning and afternoon two-hour work stoppages.

In Madrid, a massive demonstration was expected.

In Barcelona, protesters who disrupted traffic in the city centre were seen in social media videos being pushed by anti-riot police agents.