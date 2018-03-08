Elephants in Thailand have played the King’s Cup Elephant Polo tournament in Bangkok, an event which has become a fixture in the calendar.

Carrying a mahout and a polo player on their back, the elephants may be put through their paces but the money raised will be used to help the country’s national animal cope with life in 21st Century Thailand.

The funds raised will be used for projects including housing for the mahouts and families, shelters for the elephants and a mobile blood centrifuge and elephant ambulance for the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre, organisers said.

The elephants can count on a special treat after each match, sugar cane or a nutritious mix of molasses and rock salt in rice balls, to replace depleted vitamins and minerals.

