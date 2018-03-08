A man who is deafblind is attempting a 52-mile trek across a historic national trail to raise money for charity.

John Churcher – who has just 3% vision and hearing impairment – has Usher Syndrome and will be supported by his friend Mark McGowan, 49, of Glasgow.

The 44-year-old from Birmingham’s walk along the RidgeWay in southern England is the latest of his challenges, having already gained fame for being the first blind person to climb the near 4,000-metre Eiger in Switzerland.

Mr Churcher said: “I’m really looking forward to the walk in the summer. I don’t feel nervous, only excitement about taking on another challenge.”

Mr McGowan, who acted as sight-guide for the Eiger, said: “I had a great experience doing the RidgeWalk last year, so invited John along this time.

“I’m a little nervous as sight-guiding for 52 miles straight will be mentally, as well as physically, exhausting.”

The RidgeWalk will take place on June 9 and 10 raising money for disability charity Sense, with donations available to be made at www.justgiving.com/Mark-McGowan4.