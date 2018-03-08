The Duchess of Cornwall has marked International Women’s Day by hosting a reception to celebrate the Women of the World Festival.

Camilla was joined by singer Annie Lennox, entrepreneur Liz Earle, author Kate Mosse, broadcaster Mary Portas and author Kathy Lette at Clarence House.

The global festival celebrates women and girls, and looks at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential.

The Duchess of Cornwall talks to Hana Assafiri during the reception (Yui Mok/PA)

The duchess began her short speech by welcoming “ladies, and a smattering of very brave gentlemen” to her London home.

She praised the Women of the World Festival as “an astonishing creation”.

“This year, WOW will take place in 53 countries across the world,” Camilla said.

The Duchess meets guests at the @WOWtweetUK reception, including @AnnieLennox and actress Mona Hammond. Mona has recently been awarded the WOW Lifetime Achievement Award for her theatre career and for championing black British actors. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/i4hPndP0EC — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 8, 2018

“It truly is a global festival dedicated to presenting work by women and promoting equality for women and girls.”

Portas stressed the need for public support from high profile women to tackle inequality.

“It’s imperative that we have the support of women in the public eye like the Duchess of Cornwall,” she said.

Mary Portas stressed the need for action to tackle inequality (Yui Mok/PA)

“It is sad, but today there is still great inequality. If we don’t shout, changes won’t happen…The duchess is powerful and she does all with this humanity and soul.”

Camilla is president of the London Southbank Centre’s WOW – Women of the World festival.

The 2018 event runs from March 7 to March 11.