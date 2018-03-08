The Duchess of Cornwall has marked International Women’s Day by hosting a reception to celebrate the Women of the World Festival.
Camilla was joined by singer Annie Lennox, entrepreneur Liz Earle, author Kate Mosse, broadcaster Mary Portas and author Kathy Lette at Clarence House.
The global festival celebrates women and girls, and looks at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential.
The duchess began her short speech by welcoming “ladies, and a smattering of very brave gentlemen” to her London home.
She praised the Women of the World Festival as “an astonishing creation”.
“This year, WOW will take place in 53 countries across the world,” Camilla said.
“It truly is a global festival dedicated to presenting work by women and promoting equality for women and girls.”
Portas stressed the need for public support from high profile women to tackle inequality.
“It’s imperative that we have the support of women in the public eye like the Duchess of Cornwall,” she said.
“It is sad, but today there is still great inequality. If we don’t shout, changes won’t happen…The duchess is powerful and she does all with this humanity and soul.”
Camilla is president of the London Southbank Centre’s WOW – Women of the World festival.
The 2018 event runs from March 7 to March 11.
