A 51-year-old woman has been jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of an elderly ex-Gurkha who she strangled to death at her home.

Sun Tamang, of Victoria Road, Aldershot, Hampshire, was found not guilty of the murder of 75-year-old Man Limbu following a trial at Winchester Crown Court but the jury found her guilty of manslaughter.

She was also convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm against Mr Limbu’s wife, Gayatri Devi Limbu, but Tamang was cleared of a third charge of falsely imprisoning her.

Detective Inspector Simon Baker of Hampshire police said: “I hope today’s sentence gives some form of closure to the family of Man Limbu so that they can move on from the events of that day.”

The trial was told Mr Limbu was found dead by Tamang’s children on the kitchen floor of their home after their mother had killed him.

Stephen Harvey QC, prosecuting, told the jury: “Precisely why she did so may never become absolutely clear, that she did so is beyond any doubt.

“He was found there, where she left him, on the kitchen floor by her daughter and son when they arrived home from work.”

Their mother had left a note which said in Nepalese: “This person came to the door, knocked on the door and this person attacked me and then I retaliated. My children are not to be blamed.”

Mr Harvey added: “What is clear however from documents served by her solicitors is firstly she accepts that Mr Limbu died as a result of strangulation and secondly no other person was involved in his death.”

He said that Tamang then went to the home of Mr Limbu armed with a traditional machete-like Nepalese khukuri knife and a rolling pin where she let herself in with his keys.

When Mr Limbu’s wife, Gayatri Devi Limbu, returned home she attacked her.

The jury acquitted Tamang of an allegation that she had then falsely imprisoned Mrs Limbu in her own home until police arrived.