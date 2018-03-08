A 37-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Raymond Johnston has been released unconditionally.

He had been detained under the Terrorism Act in west Belfast on Wednesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mr Johnston was shot in the chest with a shotgun in front of his partner and an 11-year-old child last month.

It is understood he had been making pancakes at a house in the Glenbawn Avenue area of Poleglass when the gunmen struck.

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the killing which has been described by police as savage.