Neighbours of hero police officer Nick Bailey have told of their shock after he was taken to hospital from a suspected nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy.

The Detective Sergeant is said to be “very anxious” as he recovers in hospital, having rushed to the aid of Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia.

On Thursday night neighbours in his village outside Salisbury described him as a “very nice guy” with a “lovely family”.

“When I found out I get shocked and immediately worried for him and his family,” said a 60-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named.

“I hope he makes a full recovery and he and his family can move on from this.”

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey rushed to the aid of the Russian ex-spy targeted with a nerve agent (Wiltshire Police/PA)

The neighbour told how he had socialised with DS Bailey at street barbecues and often saw him walking his dog or heading out on his mountain bike.

He said: “I think what’s actually happened is dreadful. I’m shocked by it and when I found out it was one of my neighbours who I have spent time with and met socially I was even more shocked.

“My first thoughts were for him and his family to recover and get back to normal.”

He added: “When you see something like this as close as your own back doorstep you feel for people and wish them well.”