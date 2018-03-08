A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of dog rescuer Ffiona Scourfield, police said.

Ms Scourfield, 54, from St Clears, Carmarthenshire, West Wales was found dead at a property in the area after police were called there at approximately 5.47pm on Tuesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the teenager will appear before JPs at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police at the address in St Clears, Carmarthenshire (Johann Carr/PA)

A police spokeswoman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police has charged a 16-year-old boy with the murder of Ffiona Scourfield.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Courts on March 9.

“No one else is wanted in connection with the incident. The local community is thanked for its understanding and support during this investigation.

“Next of kin continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

On Tuesday, charity colleagues of Ms Scourfield paid tribute to her tireless work to “make the world a better place for animals”.

Ms Scourfield, who was also known as Suzi Wales, worked with UK German Shepherd Rescue.

In a post on Facebook, the charity said Ms Scourfield’s rescue dog Bruno was her “absolute world” and she could always be relied upon to help a dog in need.

“To say the rescue is devastated would be a massive understatement,” the post said.