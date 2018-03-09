Employers who failed to pay their workers the minimum wage have been named by the UK Government.

More than 200 staff in Scotland were underpaid by 15 firms, losing out on almost £75,000 in wages.

The businesses have now been fined a total of £70,000 and the employees will be paid what they are owed.

The Scottish firms are among 179 employers across the UK named in the latest round of the scheme to expose those who fail to pay the minimum wage, which ranges from £7.50 an hour for over 25s to £4.05 an hour for under-18s and £3.50 for apprentices.

The firm named for underpaying the most to the 206 workers affected in Scotland in this round was Heather Park Community Services Limited in Newmains, North Lanarkshire, which failed to pay a total of £26,018.63 to 73 workers.

Pizza delivery and takeaway 1st Pizza Direct in Inverness underpaid 87 staff by a total of £25,668.15 while Citi Dental Surgery in Glasgow owed a total of £8,733.33 to two workers.

Hair and beauty firms, cleaning services and catering were among the other sectors featured.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Lord Duncan said: “It is simply unacceptable for bosses to rip off their staff by not paying at least minimum wage rates. These 15 Scottish employers are breaking the law.

“These fines show just how seriously the UK Government takes this matter.

“Bosses who think that they can get away with short-changing their hardworking staff be warned – the UK Government will name and shame you and hit you in the pocket.”